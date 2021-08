WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine issued the following statement on the Senate passing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. “We’re thrilled to have voted today to bring this legislation one step closer to becoming law,” the senators said. “This bill will make important investments in our nation’s recovery and long-term economic stability. By putting Americans back to work in good-paying jobs and working to fix our crumbling infrastructure, we will help spur economic growth and ensure the U.S. leads the world in innovation. We’ll continue working to help Virginia recover from the widespread job losses we’ve seen over the past year and build back better for generations to come.”