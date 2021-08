The importance of VPN cannot be stressed enough. In simple terms, a VPN can be a great tool when you want to access geo-restricted content such as watching Netflix libraries not available in your country or when you are simply trying to conceal your online identity while you are trying to access public Wi-Fi. But, sometimes, it is not as simple as installing a VPN, and it’s all good to go. For instance, you might have installed a VPN properly but it could be your router that is stopping it from working properly. Yes, your VPN might be blocked at the router level itself.