Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

UHC Childbirth and Parenting Education Classes Available Online

WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSponsored - United Hospital Center Obstetrics and Gynecology (UHC OBGYN) is thrilled to offer online Childbirth and Parenting Education classes. This virtual option includes pre-recorded lessons you can watch at your own pace, as well as monthly live Q&A video call sessions with UHC’s certified instructor. UHC OBGYN understands how...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor And Delivery#Uhc Childbirth#Q A#Cce#Clc#Childbirth Educator#Lactation Counselor#Baby Friendly Hospital#Baby Friendly Usa Inc#Bfhi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Related
CollegesPosted by
FIRST For Women

There Are Thousands of Life-Changing Classes Available Online for Free

Are you feeling stuck in a rut with your career? Or perhaps you’re just looking for new ways to expand your mind and learn more skills. Whatever the reason, now is the perfect time to reinvigorate your life with some new knowledge! If the idea of enrolling back in a full academic program or school seems a bit too daunting, you can find plenty of free online classes in a variety of subjects.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Health Servicesfirststateupdate.com

SNAP Program To Issue Millions In Emergency Benefits Starting Today

The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for August to eligible households as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health crisis. Benefits will be issued as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and two cash assistance programs – Temporary Assistance for...
Sciencewnns.com

PARENTING: Why Science Says The Best Age To Have Kids Is After 35

The best time to have a baby and give birth is after the age of 35, as it improves the mental abilities of the mother. Researchers studied 830 postmenopausal women to test their visual perception, verbal memory, concentration and attention. They found that women who had their first baby after...
Worldtechstartups.com

Two new studies from Israel and the UK found that natural immunity is FAR superior and MUCH better than the artificial immunity from vaccines; vaccinated people were also 13 times as likely to be infected

In recent days, the FDA approval of Pfizer vaccines and vaccine mandates by employers and other organizations have managed to suck the oxygen out of the 24-hour news cycle. However, while vaccines and therapeutics play major roles in combating the deadly covid-19, what’s less talked about is the role of natural immunity in protecting people against the SARSCoV2 virus.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

6 Delta Symptoms Worrying Doctors Most

One constant of the coronavirus pandemic is that it keeps changing. Experts agree that the Delta variant is much more contagious than earlier iterations of the virus. The symptoms of Delta may be slightly different, while the jury is still out on whether it causes more severe disease. But what's clear is that COVID still has the potential to be serious or fatal. These are the symptoms of Delta that are worrying doctors most. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Herd Immunity And Covid: New Data About Vaccination Is Out

The novel coronavirus continues to make headlines all over the world, especially since the appearance of the Delta variant. As you probably know by now, the Delta variant is the most dangerous and terrifying of them all, and experts are calling it “corona on steroids.”. The Delta Covid variant is...
Public Healthabc23.com

Health Corncern With Covid Vaccines

To get the vaccine or not to – that’s the question many families have been discussing since three pharmaceutical giants unveiled their COVID vaccinations months ago. However, it isn’t a conceivable choice for some with preexisting health issues that could cause serious harm. Mary Ferrenberg and Edith Weible both want...
Washington, INwamwamfm.com

Parent Assessment Tool available on WCS website

Washington Community Schools is calling on parents to check their kids for COVID symptoms before sending them off to school. They say parents need to be attentive to the daily health of their children and monitor them for signs of a fever among other symptoms. Parents are being asked to...
Educationwestsidespirit.com

A Roadmap for High-Quality Online Education

The March 2020 shift from face-to-face classes to what many call “Zoom University” was triage for faculty and administrators accustomed to being in the same room as their students. The cobbled-together approach could be compared to building an airplane while it’s flying. The pivot to emergency remote learning differed greatly...
EducationeSchool Online

Improving in-class special education with positives from online learning

As schools, parents, and students across the country prepare for school re-entry, many are celebrating a return to the classroom. There is no shortage of studies and expert opinions stating that the majority of students learn better in-person. But, for the many students who are looking forward with hope to a September where class happens in a room rather than through a screen, there are also a significant number of students who thrived in online instruction and are nervous about losing the confidence they found in a new modality of learning.
Women's Healthkrcrtv.com

Health officials encourage pregnant women to get the COVID-19 vaccine

REDDING, Calif. — There has been skepticism about the COVID vaccine in general, but what about administering the vaccine to women who are expecting?. Dr. Marwan Ali with California Maternal-Fetal Medicine said there were many misconceptions due to the unknowns since pregnant women were not part of the initial studies for the vaccine.
ELON University

Assistant Professor Dani Lane Presents Research at The Inclusive and Supportive Education Conference

Dani Lane, assistant professor in the Watts Williams School of Education, presented three projects at The Inclusive and Supportive Education Conference. Her first presentation entitled, “Supporting Inclusion through Knowledge Exchange: The Case of a South Florida Pilot Program,” explored a South Florida pilot program aimed at facilitating inclusion through effective co-teaching models. This presentation highlighted a hands-on approach to professional development that was perceived as effective by teachers in four low-socioeconomic schools. Further, the presentation outlined logistical information about how the district organized the pilot coaching and modeling project, the relationship between the university-based coaching and modeling team and the school district, and approaches for knowledge exchange embedded in the pilot study.

Comments / 0

Community Policy