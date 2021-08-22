Amanda Kloots on Braids, Beauty Water + Top 40 Jams
We first ran this interview with unflappable fitness trainer, Amanda Kloots in 2017 — her wildly positive energy nearly jumps from the page. During 2020, Amanda gained the support of the whole world during her husband’s heroic battle and tragic loss to Covid-19. Throughout every experience we’ve had with Amanda, her bright and hope-filled energy has never waivered. Here’s a peek at what she was up to before the pandemic — the smile, the attitude, the laughter and spirit are all the same…thechalkboardmag.com
