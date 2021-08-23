Author Profile: Carolyn Barron L.Ac
Carolyn Barron L.Ac is a licensed Acupuncturist, Herbalist, Physician of Eastern Medicine, and founder of Botanarchy Herbs & Acupuncture. Carolyn has spent the last 16 years in a clinical setting, supporting patients with holistic primary care guided by the poetry of nature. She holds a Master of Science in Traditional East Asian Medicine with adjunct training in Alchemical Acupuncture, Medical Aromatherapy, Craniosacral Therapy, and Taoist philosophy. In addition to her clinical work, she writes extensively about medicine and plant wisdom, teaches community herbalism and Taoist self-care, creates botanical product lines, and consults for her industry.thechalkboardmag.com
Comments / 0