Nellie Smith, 100, of Junction City passed away August 18, 2021. She was born April 12, 1921 in a log cabin in Geary County, the daughter of Henry and Jeannetta (Asmussen) Kramer. On June 7, 1953 she was united in marriage to Ray Smith. He preceded her in death March 12, 2012. Nellie worked as a seamstress for numerous years in Junction City. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Junction City, Circle 3, EEU and the historical society. Nellie was very much a people person. She enjoyed striking up a conversation with people wherever she went. Traveling was a high point in life for Nellie. Her and Ray loved taking trips all over the United States, whether it was driving cars across the country for Jim Clark Chevrolet, taking bus trips, or hauling the camper to see the sights and meet the people. Nellie was well known in the community for her generosity, her passion for programs for kids and history, her dedication to the Geary County 4-H program and other organization. Nellie is preceded in death by her husband, Ray, her parents, and her brother, Daniel Kramer. Services for Nellie will include visitation at 9:00a.m. with Funeral Services at 10:00a.m., Friday, August 27, 2021 at the First Christian Church in Junction City (1429 St. Mary’s Road). Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Geary County (off K-18). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to the Geary County 4-H Foundation or to the First Christian Church. Memorials may be dropped off at the church on the day of the services or mailed to Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, PO Box 411, Chapman, Kansas 67431. Online condolences may be sent to www.londeenfuneralchapel.net.