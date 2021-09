Written by Nia Vardolos, based on the book by Cheryl Strayed. In an age where anonymity keeps people safe, even from their own needs, letter-writing has re-emerged as a safe haven for the curious and the needy. Writers of advice columns never have gone away and still plague the newspapers of our country. Likewise, the internet has spawned a whole new troop of them. Nia Vardalos (author and star of the movie “My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) has written a play about one such well-meaning, open-hearted individual known as “Sugar.”