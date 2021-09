With COVID-19 cases on the rise locally and statewide, area businesses and organizations are beginning to request or require their patrons to be vaccinated. “We’re just paying attention to the guidance from the reputable sources that are out,” said Sean Nolan, co-owner of Honest Weight Artisan Beer in Orange, which adopted a requirement earlier this month for patrons to show proof of vaccination before entering the brewery. “My wife works in the public health field, and every day we talk about this stuff.”