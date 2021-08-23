NBA legend Bill Russell wants $2.6 million for Washington home

Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell is asking $2.6 million for his longtime home outside Seattle, where he coached the SuperSonics in the mid-1970s.

It’s a low-key spot for an 11-time NBA champion and five-time MVP. Found on a leafy lot on Washington’s Mercer Island, the vaguely Midcentury home was recently renovated with contemporary finishes and picture windows that take in the forested setting.

One of the main highlights comes in the primary suite bathroom, where angled skylights and frosted glass surround a soaking tub, hot tub and open shower. There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 4,250 square feet.

Vaulted ceilings top an open floor plan on the main level, which opens to a wraparound deck surrounded by trees. The property covers just less than half an acre.

Russell, 87, was the focal point of the Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 NBA titles in 13 years. He also made history as the first Black coach of a major North American professional sports team, leading the Celtics to back-to-back championships in 1968 and 1969.

Eddie Chang of Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .