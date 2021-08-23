Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Winger Gwion Edwards eyeing Wigan return in Carabao Cup clash with Bolton

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15DaHf_0baGTQYL00
Gwion Edwards could make his first start since returning from injury in the Carabao Cup tie against Bolton (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Archive)

Winger Gwion Edwards could return for Wigan’s Carabao Cup tie against Bolton on Tuesday night at the DW Stadium.

Edwards recently returned to training and was named as an unused substitute in his side’s 2-0 win over Charlton at the weekend.

James McClean could also be in line to start after coming off the bench to score in stoppage-time on his debut.

Goalkeeper Jamie Jones looks likely to replace Ben Amos and start between the sticks for the first time since their first-round victory over Hull.

Bolton will be without attacker Amadou Bakayoko for the short trip to their Lancashire neighbours.

Trotters boss Ian Evatt said the 25-year-old’s injury was “not good news” and that he would be out for at least six weeks after being taken off before half-time in their 2-1 win over Oxford last time out.

Elias Kachunga is working his way up to full fitness but Tuesday’s game may come too soon for him.

Xavier Amaechi is still sidelined and will be out of action for at least another couple of months because of a fractured metatarsal.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwion Edwards
Person
James Mcclean
Person
Elias Kachunga
Person
Amadou Bakayoko
Person
Ian Evatt
Person
Ben Amos
Person
Xavier Amaechi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cup Game#Oxford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
newschain

Wigan set to make changes for Rotherham clash

Wigan will recall some of their big hitters for the visit of Rotherham. Boss Leam Richardson made changes for the Carabao Cup clash at Hull, with the likes of Charlie Wyke, Ben Amos, Jack Whatmough and Callum Lang dropping to the bench. They are expected to return to Richardson’s side...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Arsenal to visit West Brom in Second Round of Carabao Cup

Arsenal are now entering into new territory as the Gunners will not be playing in Europe for the very first time in 25 years, but at least our youngsters may get an extra game as all Premier League sides not involved in Europe get featured in the second-round draw for the Carabao Cup.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Lincoln to check on trio ahead of Bolton clash

Lincoln will check on Regan Poole, Teddy Bishop and Anthony Scully ahead of the visit of Bolton. Full-back Poole and midfielder Bishop suffered minor knocks during Saturday’s win over Fleetwood. Striker Scully had a sore groin after the match but is also expected to be fit. Daniel Nlundulu is set...
SportsPosted by
newschain

No new worries for Wigan ahead of Wycombe clash

Wigan boss Leam Richardson must decide whether to stick with a winning formula as his side chase back-to-back home victories against Wycombe. Richardson made three changes for Saturday’s 1-0 win against Rotherham at the DW Stadium, secured by Will Keane’s last-gasp goal. Luke Robinson, Stephen Humphrys and Kell Watts all...
Premier LeagueTelegraph

West Brom vs Arsenal betting tips: Carabao Cup preview and odds

Over 2.5 goals is one of our expert’s three West Brom vs Arsenal betting tips for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash at the Hawthorns. Premier League Arsenal travel to Championship side West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday evening looking for a morale boost after a dismal beginning to the north Londoners’ campaign.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Carabao Cup: Blackpool 2-3 Sunderland

Aiden O'Brien scored a hat-trick as Sunderland beat Blackpool to reach the Carabao Cup third round. Shayne Lavery sent the hosts ahead when he poked home inside the box after good work from Tyreece John-Jules. Sunderland levelled moments later when O'Brien fired in low following a neat through ball from...
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Goals and highlights: Nottingham Forest 0-4 Wolves in Carabao Cup 2021

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. Wolverhampton defeats Nottingham 4-0 in the first round of the Carabao Cup and eliminates Nottingham; their opponent for the second round will be known in the following days.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Aston Villa striker Wesley in line for Cup start at Barrow

Aston Villa striker Wesley is in line to start tonight's Carabao Cup tie with Barrow. The Brazilian striker has been limited to just four substitute appearances since recovering from a serious knee injury sustained on New Year's Day, 2020, says the Express & Star. But he is expected to be...
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Carabao Cup: Aston Villa and Norwich score six as Watford beat Crystal Palace

Norwich thumped Bournemouth 6-0 in the Carabao Cup second round but some of their Premier League rivals lived dangerously before overcoming lowly opponents. Rafa Benítez’s Everton were down to 10 men after 59 minutes at Championship side Huddersfield when forward Moise Kean was shown a straight red with the score at 1-1 but Andros Townsend grabbed a 79th minute winner for the visitors.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Chelsea to Face Aston Villa in Carabao Cup Third Round

Chelsea will face Aston Villa at home in the third round of the Carabao Cup it has been confirmed. Thomas Tuchel's side will be at Stamford Bridge to face Dean Smith's side next month. Ties will be played on the week commencing of September 20. Full confirmed draw. QPR vs...
MLSESPN

U.S. forward Josh Sargent nets twice in Norwich Carabao Cup romp

Norwich City thumped second-tier Bournemouth 6-0 in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday, with United States international Josh Sargent scoring twice in his full debut for the club. The floodgates opened straight away at Carrow Road with Sargent and Greek winger Christos Tzolis, also making his full debut, each...

Comments / 0

Community Policy