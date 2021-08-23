Cancel
How white clover got its cyanide trick

By Talia Ogliore-WUSTL
Futurity
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiologists have figured out how white clover, a common component of lawns, releases cyanide when its leaves suffer damage. White clover (Trifolium repens) got its start about 20,000 years ago when two European clover species hybridized. Its chemical defense, a response called cyanogenesis, helps deter insect pests. Research published in...

