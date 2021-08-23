New loan signing James Garner in line for Forest start

Cancel
By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 10 days ago
James Garner could feature for Nottingham Forest against Wolves (Mike Egerton/PA). (PA Wire)

Midfielder James Garner could go straight into the Nottingham Forest side to face Wolves after rejoining the club on loan.

Garner signed a new contract with Manchester United over the weekend before heading straight to the City Ground to complete a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old scored four goals in 20 appearances for Forest in the second half of last season.

Manager Chris Hughton named an inexperienced side in the previous round against Bradford and could do so again after suffering defeats in all four Sky Bet Championship games this season.

Wolves head coach Bruno Lage is set to make changes to his starting XI following Sunday’s defeat at home to Tottenham.

Willy Boly returned to training on Saturday following a hamstring injury but Tuesday’s game is likely to come too soon.

Yerson Mosquera (hamstring), Pedro Neto, Jonny (both knee) and Daniel Podence (groin) were set to be assessed on Monday.

Striker Raul Jimenez could be rested after playing 90 minutes against both Leicester and Tottenham.

newschain

newschain

