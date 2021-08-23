Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bears vs. Bills: Winners and Losers from preseason Week 2

By Aaron Leming
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe preseason seems to be flying by with two of the three games behind us and after Saturday’s poor performance, most fans are probably glad it’s almost over. It was just that the Chicago Bears lost 41-15 or that former starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw for 221 yards over two quarters. It was the pure lack of interest the team appeared to have on the field on what was by all accounts their “dress rehearsal” game in the new preseason format.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse James
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Bears#Manti Te O#American Football#Wr#Fields To James
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To Andy Dalton’s Comments On Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears have one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the league heading into the 2021 season. Soon after the franchise signed former Cowboys backup Andy Dalton on a one-year deal, the Bears traded up in the draft to select Ohio State standout Justin Fields with the No. 11 overall pick.
NFLBleacher Report

Ranking Every NFL Starting Quarterback Entering 2021 Season

In the NFL, quarterbacks are the center of attention. Whether or not they're to praise or blame for the outcomes of games, we usually focus on the production and status of that position. A team's quarterback can limit its offensive production or put it in playoff contention. Let's find out...
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears Winners & Losers vs. Dolphins: Justin Fields, Andy Dalton, Jesse James & Alec Ogletree

The Chicago Bears beat the Miami Dolphins 20-13 in their NFL preseason opener on Saturday and Bears Now host Harrison Graham is here to take a look at some Bears winners and losers from the game. Justin Fields is the biggest winner of the Bears vs. Dolphins game as he had 2 touchdowns and no turnovers. Love Da Bears?! Subscribe for daily videos covering the latest Chicago Bears news, rumors & much more: https://www.youtube.com/BearsNow?sub_... Chicago Bears preseason games shouldn’t cause major overreactions but Justin Fields balled out against the Dolphins while current starting QB Andy Dalton was pretty average in his 2 series of work.
NFLPosted by
Chicago Tribune

3 things we learned at Chicago Bears practice, including Allen Robinson’s assessment of the offense and the potential of a special package for Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears put on full pads for a hot and humid practice that lasted almost two hours Tuesday morning after coach Matt Nagy announced rookie quarterback Justin Fields will start Saturday’s preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans. Here are three other things we learned at Halas Hall. 1. It was an uneven effort for Justin Fields and Andy Dalton in full-team and 7-on-7 passing ...
NFLchatsports.com

Detroit Lions Winners & Losers vs. Bills: Julian Okwara, Jahlani Tavai, Derrick Barnes, & Offense

The Detroit Lions just completed the first preseason of the year against the Buffalo Bills. With the game taking place, some players played well and some did not. Lions Offensive line and QB Jared Goff had mixed performances. The Lions Defensive line showed a good performance putting pressure on all the Bills quarterbacks. The Lions rookie LB Derrick Barnes was impressive in his debut. Mike Kimber breaks down what occurred in preseason week 1 and gives his winners and losers for the game. First things first, let’s not overreact to Jamaal Williams’ performance in Friday’s matchup with the Bills.
NFLthe buffalo bills

How to watch, stream and listen | Bills at Bears Preseason Week 2

Bills at Bears – Saturday, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. The Buffalo Bills head to Soldier Field for a visit with rookie quarterback Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears. Fans in the Western New York market can watch on TV or stream the game online, with both options presented by Connors and Ferris.
NFLchatsports.com

Buffalo Bills: 3 bold predictions for preseason game vs. Chicago Bears

Aug 13, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports. These are three bold predictions for the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason game of the 2021 season. The Buffalo...
NFLthe buffalo bills

Top 3 things we learned from Bills at Bears | Preseason Week 2

Head coach Sean McDermott said he wanted to see his players take another step in their second preseason appearance this summer. Buffalo proved to do much more than that. The Bills dominated from the opening kickoff and kept a heavy foot on the accelerator throughout the first half as the Bears were overwhelmed in all three phases of the game.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears winners, losers vs. Bills feature Justin Fields, Rodney Adams

The Chicago Bears were smacked around by the Bills in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL Preseason but we still had some winners and losers with roster spots on the line. As if the chorus of boos did not epitomize the situation regarding the Chicago Bears offense, the scoreboard against the Buffalo Bills did that and more. Chicago’s downright disappointing performance in Week 2 drops the 1-1 on the preseason after a 41-15 loss and leaves them with plenty to divulge upon as they get closer to Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.
NFLPantagraph

5 things we heard from Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton

A rain delay pushed back the joint practice for the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins on Wednesday morning. But after waiting out the storm in the Walter Payton Center for a little more than an hour, the teams were able to return to the outside fields to get in a full practice.
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Bears' Justin Fields Will Start at Quarterback for Preseason Finale

Fields will start last preseason game, Dalton will sit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The moment Bears fans have waited for all season is finally here. Kinda. Matt Nagy announced on Tuesday morning that Justin Fields will start the team’s final preseason game against the Titans this Saturday. But he also said that Andy Dalton is sitting because he’s still the Week 1 starter.
NFLUSA Today

Bears QB Watch: Here's how Justin Fields and Andy Dalton fared on Day 18 of training camp

We’ve come a long way from last summer’s underwhelming quarterback competition between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles. While there’s technically no quarterback competition — as Andy Dalton has been named the starter over rookie Justin Fields ahead of camp — there’s always competition happening during these practices. The quarterback controversy...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Predicting when Justin Fields will take Bears’ starting QB job from Andy Dalton

As one of the most athletically gifted quarterbacks to enter the NFL in the 21st century, the hype surrounding new Chicago Bears’ 11th overall draft pick Justin Fields is palpable across the league. Entering the league as one of college football history’s most accurate passers ever, running a 4.44 40 yard dash, and coming straight to a team that made the playoffs just a year ago will do that.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLthevikingage.com

Former Vikings first-round pick is a ‘star’ at Jaguars training camp

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has apparently been looking impressive this summer for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Earlier this year, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was able to earn a contract from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Vikings first-round draft pick has struggled since entering the NFL...

Comments / 0

Community Policy