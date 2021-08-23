Bears vs. Bills: Winners and Losers from preseason Week 2

The Chicago Bears were smacked around by the Bills in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL Preseason but we still had some winners and losers with roster spots on the line. As if the chorus of boos did not epitomize the situation regarding the Chicago Bears offense, the scoreboard against the Buffalo Bills did that and more. Chicago’s downright disappointing performance in Week 2 drops the 1-1 on the preseason after a 41-15 loss and leaves them with plenty to divulge upon as they get closer to Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.