Bears vs. Bills: Winners and Losers from preseason Week 2
The preseason seems to be flying by with two of the three games behind us and after Saturday’s poor performance, most fans are probably glad it’s almost over. It was just that the Chicago Bears lost 41-15 or that former starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw for 221 yards over two quarters. It was the pure lack of interest the team appeared to have on the field on what was by all accounts their “dress rehearsal” game in the new preseason format.247sports.com
