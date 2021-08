Stocks rose, with the Nasdaq setting a record high. Palo Alto Networks released favorable results after hours. Cara Therapeutics had a key treatment approved by the FDA. Monday brought another set of solid gains to the stock market. Enthusiasm about the potential success of COVID-19 vaccination efforts and economic strength helped market participants lift major market indexes substantially. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) all were higher, with the Nasdaq finishing at a record and the S&P falling short by just a fraction of a point.