Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Tested Out Life as a Family of 7 With This All-Day Outing

By Julia Teti
Posted by 
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBMuK_0baGJLt000

It’s really been the summer of love for the recently rekindled Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez . The couple have been basking in the glow of their renewed romance since seemingly getting back together in May 2021. Throughout the past few months, they’ve taken their relationship international with a trip for Lopez’s 52nd birthday , house-hunting in Los Angeles , and more. But as summer quickly transitions to the fall season, it’s clearer now more than ever that the couple’s priority is on their five kids and exploring life as a blended family.

Just this past weekend, Lopez and Affleck tested the waters with their kids once again during a trip to Magic Castle in Los Angeles — and it’s a definite sign that the two are really considering what their future will look like. “Since Jennifer and Ben are in it for the long run, it’s just a natural step that they all spend time together with the kids,” a source shared with People . “They are not trying to rush anything, but they want all the kids to get to know each other,” the source continued.

More than anything, however, this latest, all-family outing was to help make “the last few days of summer as fun as they can. Soon it’s back to school and work.” Indeed, the past few weeks have really highlighted that Lopez and Affleck are serious about their children fostering a good relationship with one another. Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with former husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with former wife Jennifer Garner.

Throughout the summer, Affleck and Lopez have been spotted with their respective children on outings . But an entire family day has been fairly rare for the busy Hollywood heavyweights and their kids. If this latest outing tells us anything, though, it’s definitely that Affleck and Lopez are putting their family first. While they’ve kept certain elements of their renewed relationship as private as possible, seeing the two stars our with their kids really shows that their romance is progressing steadily, and that they are serious enough about their future to get their kids involved.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity couples who famously broke up and got back together.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B8pqA_0baGJLt000

Comments / 28

SheKnows

SheKnows

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Jennifer Garner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Outing#Family Day#Violet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesSheKnows

Brooke Shields Shares ‘Saddest’ Moment Sending Daughter Rowan to College

Brooke Shields got emotional sending her “unique and extraordinary” daughter Rowan off to college in an Instagram post that would make any parent teary-eyed. The most recent post from the mom, who shares daughters Rowan Francis, 18, and Grier, 15, with husband Chris Henchy, features a slideshow of the family at Rowan’s school, the name of which is unknown. In the first photo, Shields is seated as Rowan hugs her mom in what appears to be a college dorm room. “My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings,” wrote Shields. “I love you so. We are so proud of you. This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I’ve ever had to make. But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date…NOW!” Awww!
EntertainmentSheKnows

Kate Middleton’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Princess Charlotte Is Facing a Big Milestone as She Returns to School

Like so many across the globe, the British Royal family is getting ready for a new school year, which means Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be on their way to Thomas’s Battersea school in South-West London before we know it. It’s hard to believe that the two young royals are growing up right before our eyes. And with each year comes new challenges for the siblings to meet. But this year, it looks like the 6-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton will definitely be adjusting to some major milestones.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

J.Lo Wore a Sexy, High-Slit Dress for a Beach Day with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is keeping the breezy summer looks coming as she jet-sets across the globe with her boyfriend, Ben Affleck. The pair were recently photographed enjoying a day in the sun near Paradise Cove in Malibu, per TMZ. And for the outing, Lopez wore a sexy, high-slit white wrap dress cinched with a tan statement belt and layered over a matching one-piece bathing suit. The singer pulled her hair back into a casual ponytail and wore layered gold necklaces with her signature oversized hoop earrings. Walking hand in hand, she and Affleck were joined by one of Affleck's close friends, fellow actor Matt Damon, during their beach excursion.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Michael Strahan & Eddie Murphy's Ex-Wife Niki Were Once Engaged but Their 6-Year Romance Failed — Here's Why

Some may not remember, but Michael Strahan and Eddie Murphy's ex-wife Niki Murphy were once a Hollywood power couple, but the relationship failed. Here's the reason why. In 2007, Michael Strahan started dating Niki Murphy, and the couple has nine kids between them. A prior marriage for Niki was with Eddie Murphy, while Strahan was previously married to Jean Muggli.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

J Lo's Pink-Diamond Engagement Ring From Ben Affleck Is Reportedly Worth Almost $12 Million Today

Now that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled their romance, bets are high for whether J Lo still has her pink 6.1-carat diamond engagement ring from 2002. After meeting and falling in love on the set of Gigli, Ben proposed to Jennifer with the Harry Winston sparkler that was then valued at $1.2 million and called one of the rarest stones in the world. "It's the most magnificent thing I've ever seen. I still look at it and kind of marvel at it, you know?" Jen told Diane Sawyer during an interview. "He was like, 'I just wanted you to have something that nobody else would have.'" According to her former publicist Rob Shuter, Jen has never returned the ring, reporting to Access Daily, "If things move forward with these two, gosh, she's already got the most beautiful ring I've seen."
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Garner stuns in lacy wedding dress – but it's not what you think

Jennifer Garner took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday and looked unrecognisable wearing a lacy wedding dress. The Yes Day actress posted a throwback photo to honour her former ballet teacher on her birthday and rocked a very bridal-looking frock. In the snap shared on her Instagram Stories, a...
CelebritiesNewsweek

JLo Still Hates Ben Affleck's Famously Ugly Back Tattoo, Photos Reveal

Fans of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been swept up in the joyous nostalgia ignited by their recent reunion, almost two decades after their engagement ended. With memories of their public displays of affection, lavish shopping sprees and sun-kissed luxury getaways, there's much to look back on with fondness and delight as Bennifer 2.0 go from renewed strength to strength.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Why Jennifer Garner Doesn't Regret Her Marriage To Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were once one of Hollywood's most beloved couples. Sadly, the two announced their plan to divorce in 2015 just one day after their 10th wedding anniversary and one month after reports surfaced that Affleck was allegedly having an affair with the family nanny. (Garner told Vanity Fair in 2016 that they had been "separated for months" before the nanny rumors.)

Comments / 28

Community Policy