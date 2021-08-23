Cancel
Netflix Unveils ‘Cowboy Bebop’ First Images and Release Date

By Matt Singer
Well, this looks interesting. Netflix just unveiled the first eight images of Cowboy Bebop, their highly-anticipated live-action adaptation of the iconic anime series. They show stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda transformed into Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine. The pictures definitely evoke the look of the old series. Take a look below.

