Trine honors employees for years of service
ANGOLA — Trine University recognized employees for their years of service during its annual fall kickoff program on Tuesday, Aug. 17. Michael Blaz, chair and professor in the Department of Psychology and Social Sciences, was honored for 45 years of service to the university. Since joining Trine in 1976, Blaz has earned multiple teaching awards, including the Professor Gerald H. Moore Overall Excellence in Teaching Award in 2017 and the Social Studies Teacher of the Year award from Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly in 2018.www.kpcnews.com
