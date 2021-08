These Acura Integra renders, by Jordan Rubinstein-Towler, an industrial designer and automotive design grad from the College for Creative Studies in Detroit, came to our attention this week. (You can check out some of his other work at his Behance portfolio and on his Instagram page.) And then, last night, in a surprise announcement, Acura revealed that a new Integra is on the way next year. It will be a very different vehicle than Rubinstein-Towler envisioned—and whether that's a good or a bad thing depends on what you think a new Integra should be.