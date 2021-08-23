12th annual Interiors by Steven G–YOUNG STARS SHOWCASE

This slideshow requires JavaScript. The year was 2009, and the City of Aventura was building their highly-anticipated Aventura Arts & Cultural Center scheduled to open in 2010. Performing groups were already looking to book their events there and why not—it was an elegant, intimate, 324-seat theatre overlooking the beautiful Intracoastal Waterway with state-of-the-art equipment and a team of professionals that knew what it took to have successful shows produced there.