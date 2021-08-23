Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aventura, FL

Happy Hour with Vi at Aventura’s ViPs:Janet and Hank Solomon

By Community News Releases
communitynewspapers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Hour is typically spent unwinding after a day’s work, but Vi at Aventura residents Janet and Hank Solomon take the time to walk the Don Soffer Aventura Fitness Trail or on the treadmill at the community’s fitness center. It’s exactly what they’ve been doing for decades. Activity has always played an important role in the Solomons’ life and was instrumental in managing the demands of parenthood, running their own event rental equipment company, and maintaining healthy habits that would sustain them for a long and healthy retirement.

communitynewspapers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aventura, FL
Lifestyle
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Aventura, FL
City
North Miami Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Miami Viliving Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell rips Biden over Kabul airport attack

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) slammed President Biden after 12 U.S. service member were killed in attacks around the Kabul airport Thursday amid evacuation efforts. “Americans’ hearts are breaking for our servicemembers and diplomats. They are doing heroic work to rescue American citizens and Afghan partners in the predictably...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, right-wing groups over Jan. 6

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former President Trump , Trump ally Roger Stone and members of right-wing extremist groups over their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The civil rights suit alleges Trump, acting in concert with groups like the Proud Boys and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy