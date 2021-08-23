Happy Hour with Vi at Aventura’s ViPs:Janet and Hank Solomon

Happy Hour is typically spent unwinding after a day’s work, but Vi at Aventura residents Janet and Hank Solomon take the time to walk the Don Soffer Aventura Fitness Trail or on the treadmill at the community’s fitness center. It’s exactly what they’ve been doing for decades. Activity has always played an important role in the Solomons’ life and was instrumental in managing the demands of parenthood, running their own event rental equipment company, and maintaining healthy habits that would sustain them for a long and healthy retirement.