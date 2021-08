Congratulations are in order for Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher, who recently celebrated their 11-year anniversary!. Early in July, the Grammy-winning country singer marked the occasion with a sweet Instagram tribute that read, “Happy anniversary, babe! 11 years sure have flown by...here’s to many, many more! Love you!” Meanwhile, Fisher posted a throwback pic from their wedding day and wrote, “Happy anniversary @carrieunderwood, hard to believe this was 11 years ago today! Here’s to many more with the best partner I could imagine!!”