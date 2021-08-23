Cancel
Video Games

Preview | Tales of Arise

GotGame
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to JRPGs, many franchises hold a certain caliber and manage a reputation in the industry. One such franchise is the Tales series, having multiple entries since the mid-90s. While I have fond memories of titles like Tales of Symphonia and Tales of Vesperia, the most recent main series game, Tales of Berseria, unfortunately didn’t capture that same magic. Fast-forward five years and the next main entry, Tales of Arise, is almost ready to release. This entry marks a departure from the previous games by being the first to use Unreal Engine. This also means a change in visual style. Despite this, after playing the demo, I have to say my interest in the series has been reinvigorated.

Motoi Sakuraba
