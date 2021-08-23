Jackie Warren-Moore: Losing A Local Cultural Icon
Jackie Warren-Moore, a poet, playwright, theatrical director and freelance writer, died August 20, 2021. You can’t pin just one label on her work, because she did so many things. Warren-Moore was a Syracuse African-American cultural icon who with her work inspired many through her poetry, plays and activism. Jackie also was a contributing writer to the (then) Syracuse Newspapers, giving local voice to some of our pressing issues.www.urbancny.com
