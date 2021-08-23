Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Jackie Warren-Moore: Losing A Local Cultural Icon

urbancny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackie Warren-Moore, a poet, playwright, theatrical director and freelance writer, died August 20, 2021. You can’t pin just one label on her work, because she did so many things. Warren-Moore was a Syracuse African-American cultural icon who with her work inspired many through her poetry, plays and activism. Jackie also was a contributing writer to the (then) Syracuse Newspapers, giving local voice to some of our pressing issues.

www.urbancny.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Entertainment
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Rose, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Robeson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Culture#Poetry#African American#Syracuse Newspapers#Oswego State College#Black Men And Women#Syracuse Black Expo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Seven U.S. Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump, alleging that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Congress. The officers in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court allege the attack was...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: NATO chief slams Kabul airport terrorist attack

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — NATO chief has condemned the twin suicide bombings at the Kabul airport as a “horrific terrorist attack” that targeted desperate Afghans trying to leave the country and the alliance’s efforts to evacuate them from Afghanistan. Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter after the explosions on Thursday: “I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy