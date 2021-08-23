Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Canned clams and olives give humble pantry pasta a briny punch

By Aaron Hutcherson
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePasta and a jar of store-bought sauce is a classic in the world of pantry cooking. It's a quick, pretty effortless and filling meal. While the adage "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" might be running through the minds of those that turn to this dish for dinner salvation frequently, with just a few more ingredients - canned clams, olives and some spices - you can transform it from merely satisfactory to assuredly pleasing.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olives#Pasta Sauce#Clam Juice#Food Drink#Clams Canned#Al Dente
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
Food & DrinksReal Simple

7 of the Healthiest Canned Foods to Keep in Your Pantry, According to RDs

Want to stock your shelves for quick, nutritious meals? Look no further than these non-perishable favorites. The past year has reminded us of the importance of stocking your pantry with healthy, shelf-stable canned food for putting together a nutritious meal without a trip to the grocery store — you know, in case of an emergency (or a global pandemic). But not all non-perishable pantry goods are technically healthy for you (we're looking at you, packaged cookies, sugary cereals, and sodium-laden soups). When it comes to healthy canned items, you want to look at food labels to ensure you're avoiding overly processed foods and skipping items with excessive added sugar and salt. In general, the fewer ingredients listed, the better for you that item is.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Coffee Creamer on Shelves, Says Dietitian

Your favorite coffee creamer is a little touch of comfort that also makes mornings a little more bearable—and it's just a drop, right? If you've secretly been wondering whether your favorite coffee creamer is actually as harmless as you hope, a dietitian has analyzed the nutrition facts of over a dozen brands to help you determine. Now, she reveals a few of the most noteworthy, including the one well-known creamer that you might need a wakeup call about… along with suggestions for some healthier, while also appealing, selections (plus, a little good news for every creamer fan).
Recipesthemanual.com

How To Make Salisbury Steak, an American Classic

An iconic American classic, Salisbury steak is a savory and hearty dish guaranteed to satisfy any meat lover. Made from affordable ground meat, Salisbury steak is a crowd pleaser and perfect for family meals. While many people might be familiar with Salisbury steak from frozen dinners, a home-cooked Salisbury steak is at a completely different level of flavor and deliciousness.
Posted by
The Kitchn

The Ultimate Trader Joe’s Grilled Cheese

One of my favorite things about Trader Joe’s is their brilliant way of sprucing up everyday ingredients. For example, focaccia on its own is delicious. But focaccia packed with roasted tomatoes and Parmesan? Now that’s unbeatable. The fact that you can buy it ready-made at TJ’s is just *chef’s kiss.*
Recipescbslocal.com

Loaded Potato Casserole

We're with our favorite Jamaican Chef, Chef CJ Williams! He's showing us how to make Loaded Potato Casserole! See how you can get your hands on this tasty dish!
Recipeseatwell101.com

24 Super Delicious Casserole Dinner Ideas

Casserole Dinner Ideas – If you are looking for more quick and easy casserole dinner ideas, then be sure to check out the links below and enjoy these delicious casserole recipes! These casserole dinner ideas are ideal comfort dishes that can be served for both lunch or dinner. Even picky eaters will love these simple casserole recipes. Enjoy!
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Good Ol’ Tuna Noodle Casserole

Our Good Ol’ Tuna Noodle Casserole is a comforting classic that first become popular in the 1950s. Our version has the same mouthwatering flavors, but we’ve added a few shortcuts, so that you have more time to spend with the family. This tuna noodle casserole has a nostalgic feel, and you might just find all those childhood memories coming to join you at the table.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Spaghetti And Eggs Recipe

Far too often, we categorize foods and think they simply can't be eaten at other times of the day. An omelet for breakfast? Delightful. An omelet for dinner? Sounds downright wrong to some. Lasagna for lunch? Why not? Lasagna at breakfast, though ... not so much. It's time we untether...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

30-Minute Pasta Bolognese Recipe

Pasta with meat sauce has a special place on the dinner table, to be certain. Bolognese, though, is typically a thicker, creamier meat sauce than your standard American fare. Tomato, noodles, meat, plus a few extra ingredients make this 30-minute pasta Bolognese a quick and easy meal that practically anybody will enjoy. The key to making a pasta Bolognese that has everybody at dinner raving, though, is really all the extras you put into your homemade tomato sauce with this recipe. This is a Bolognese sauce to end all Bolognese sauces, especially because the recipe allows you to go from prep to table in just half an hour.
RecipesWeelicious

Pasta Mama

Pasta Mama is an easy, vegetarian meal that can be ready in less than 20 minutes! It couldn't be a better weeknight family dinner option!. Pasta Veggie Scramble aka Pasta Mama is a dish Kenya has loved since he was a kid. The recipe idea came to me after I had eaten a similar dish, Pasta Mama, from a restaurant I love in Los Angeles called Hugo's. Hugo's is a deliciously healthy place which uses only organic and wholesome ingredients in every dish and drink they create, and I'm inspired whenever I eat there.
Food & Drinks177milkstreet.com

Never Toss Your Pasta Water! (Already Did? Don’t Fret.)

Starchy pasta cooking water is a key ingredient for thick and silky sauces that cling to noodles. But Josh Silba of Stoughton, Massachusetts, noticed that whole-wheat and gluten-free pastas don’t reliably produce sufficiently starchy water and wondered about a workaround. Since starch content varies by pasta type—and sometimes we forget...
Recipesluchito.com

Mexican Salad

Home | Recipes | Sides & Salads | Vegetarian Jump to recipe | Print. We love a good chopped salad at Gran Luchito and we really believe that they never have to be boring. This Mexican Salad recipe is proof of that and it can be served either as a main meal or as a side salad, with any protein you might be already cooking for your family. It’s perfect for those days when you feel like something a bit lighter, but still tasty.
RecipesGreatist

How Is Panko Different from Breadcrumbs?

Panko is a Japanese-style breadcrumb traditionally used as a coating for deep-fried foods such as tonkatsu. The biggest difference between panko and standard breadcrumbs is that panko is made from bread without crusts, says Pam Becker, media representative for Progresso, which makes both types. Panko’s crustless white bread is coarsely...
RecipesDaily Times

ZUCCHINI RECIPES

1 pound Italian or turkey sausage (I used my neighbor Joe Zappa's homemade) 2 cups butternut (Zucca) squash peeled and diced small. ½ teaspoon garlic powder or (use 1 tsp fresh garlic in place of powder. I did in this recipe.) ½ teaspoon oregano or 2 teaspoons fresh chopped oregano)
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Asian Honey Garlic Chicken

When it comes to classic flavor combinations, we’ve got the best of the best in our Asian Honey Garlic Chicken! This dynamic flavor duo, honey and garlic, is going to make your mouth water. We’re sure the sweet and savory taste of this easy chicken recipe will make you want Chinese food every night of the week.
RecipesPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

A simple, summertime potato salad

Summertime and potato salad go hand in hand for most cookouts, family meals and picnics. This simple potato salad is so creamy and super easy to throw together. 1/2 tsp (1g) sea salt, pepper (adjust to taste) ***. Directions …. Cut up red potatoes. In a large pot, add water...

Comments / 0

Community Policy