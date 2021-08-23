Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Scallops With Summery Peach & Fennel Salad

By Melina Hammer
Food52
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor me, summer food is bright and quickly prepared, so I can get back to work in the garden or ponder upcoming projects in the light-dappled hammock at Catbird Cottage. This dish delivers both in a beautiful, delicious fashion. Crunchy fennel serves as the perfect foil for tender, sweet, briny scallops. And the addition of juicy peaches brings unexpected delight. Choose diver scallops for a sustainable choice. Because these scallops go for a premium, commit to a number that feels doable. If they are large, three per person is ample. If they’re smaller (or if you’re especially hungry), five is also great. You be the judge. If you’d like, you can prepare the fennel portion of the salad in advance, then fold in the delicate peaches just before serving. —Melina Hammer.

food52.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scallops#Fennel#Salad#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesWWLP 22News

Classic peach cobbler

(Mass Appeal) – We are wrapping our celebration of peach week with a delicious, classic dessert. Here once again is our Diva of Deliciousness, Tinky Weisblat, with her version of Peach Cobbler. Cuisine: New England. Course: Dessert. Servings: 6 to 8. Difficulty Level: Easy. Preparation Time: 20 Minutes. Cook Time:...
Recipestherecipecritic.com

Incredible Garlic Butter Shrimp

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Garlic, butter, and shrimp. It doesn’t get much tastier than those three ingredients! Combine them together and you will have a melt in your mouth, smack your lips kind of food that you will go back to over and over again!
RecipesPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Tasty 3-Ingredient Cake Is the Perfect Weeknight Treat

How often do you finish a delicious dinner and find yourself jonesing for “a little something sweet”? Nothing hits the spot quite like a slice of freshly baked cake, but most of us would like to avoid juggling a ton of ingredients to whip it up. Luckily, this simple recipe will satisfy those cravings for a homemade treat without the hassle!
Recipeseatwell101.com

24 Super Delicious Casserole Dinner Ideas

Casserole Dinner Ideas – If you are looking for more quick and easy casserole dinner ideas, then be sure to check out the links below and enjoy these delicious casserole recipes! These casserole dinner ideas are ideal comfort dishes that can be served for both lunch or dinner. Even picky eaters will love these simple casserole recipes. Enjoy!
Recipescbslocal.com

Loaded Potato Casserole

We're with our favorite Jamaican Chef, Chef CJ Williams! He's showing us how to make Loaded Potato Casserole! See how you can get your hands on this tasty dish!
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Good Ol’ Tuna Noodle Casserole

Our Good Ol’ Tuna Noodle Casserole is a comforting classic that first become popular in the 1950s. Our version has the same mouthwatering flavors, but we’ve added a few shortcuts, so that you have more time to spend with the family. This tuna noodle casserole has a nostalgic feel, and you might just find all those childhood memories coming to join you at the table.
italianchoco.com

Fried Ice-Cream Recipe

This fried ice-cream recipe is so easy, beautiful, rich, and creamy! It has a very special luxury taste and is very delicious! You can prepare it for the weekend and surprise your family and friends with a fried ice-cream ball and a cup of coffee or a glass of ice tea – amazing combination! Here is the recipe:
Recipessavorytooth.com

Shrimp And Sausage Gumbo

4 links smoked Andouille sausage, sliced (Note 1) 2 bell peppers, chopped (Note 2) 1 cup chopped carrots (Note 3) 5 scallions, sliced (Note 4) Make Seasoning: Stir together all Cajun seasoning ingredients in small bowl until well-mixed. Set aside. Make Roux: Heat oil in pot (Note 6) over medium...
Recipesthecountrycook.net

EASY FRESH PEACH CRISP

This Easy Fresh Peach Crisp recipe is a family favorite dessert filled with the fresh, juicy fruit of summer. It will become your new favorite dessert!. When peaches come into season, I am so happy because they are one of my favorite fruits to bake with. I have just always had a love for fresh peaches. There really is nothing like them when you get them in peak season. We usually like to go to a local peach orchard to pick them ourselves. This easy fresh peach crisp is usually the first thing I make with them! Once you bite into this delicious dessert, there is no turning back! You will be forever spoiled! If you are looking for that perfect crispy and fruity dessert, then you have to make my Easy Fresh Peach Crisp recipe!
Recipesthespruceeats.com

Philly Cheesesteak Casserole

The original Philly cheesesteak is a classic American regional dish developed in the early 20th century in Philadelphia. Made from thinly-sliced pieces of steak and Cheez Whiz on a long hoagie roll, the dish has die-hard fans. This Philly cheesesteak casserole incorporates the well-loved flavors and ingredients of the sandwich...
Recipesfortheloveofcooking.net

The Best Dry Rub for Chicken

This flavorful dry rub is an all-purpose rub that is delicious on chicken and it’s also tasty on veggies & potatoes. I’m always looking for new homemade dry rub recipes so our meals don’t get boring around here. I stumbled upon this chicken dry rub recipe on Simply Recipes and decided to give it a try since I had everything I needed on hand. I used this rub on chicken thighs but it would work well on wings, breasts, drumsticks, or the whole bird. I love that it made simple roasted chicken thighs so flavorful and tasty.
Recipesshesnotcookin.com

Peach Cobbler Pound Cake

This easy Peach Cobbler Pound Cake can be made with fresh or canned peaches. A moist loaf topped with a sweet cobbler topping and glaze. This recipe is a combination of favourite Peach Cobbler Muffins and. . The cobbler topping on this pound cake really gives it a nice sweet...
Recipesluchito.com

Mexican Salad

Home | Recipes | Sides & Salads | Vegetarian Jump to recipe | Print. We love a good chopped salad at Gran Luchito and we really believe that they never have to be boring. This Mexican Salad recipe is proof of that and it can be served either as a main meal or as a side salad, with any protein you might be already cooking for your family. It’s perfect for those days when you feel like something a bit lighter, but still tasty.
Indiana StatePosted by
Only In Indiana

Chow Down On The Original Breaded Indiana Tenderloin At Nick’s Kitchen

Indiana is known for a few things: beautiful landscapes, intriguing history, and some of the best food in the Midwest all come to mind. The be-all, end-all food of choice for Hoosiers is obvious: for dessert, they’ve gotta have one of those delectable sugar cream pies, and for dinner, it’s all about that juicy breaded tenderloin served up on a bun. Nick’s Kitchen is the home of the all-original Indiana tenderloin. That original breaded tenderloin is something of a legend, and if you haven’t tried it, you haven’t tried tenderloin at all.
RecipesGreatist

How Is Panko Different from Breadcrumbs?

Panko is a Japanese-style breadcrumb traditionally used as a coating for deep-fried foods such as tonkatsu. The biggest difference between panko and standard breadcrumbs is that panko is made from bread without crusts, says Pam Becker, media representative for Progresso, which makes both types. Panko’s crustless white bread is coarsely...
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Asian Honey Garlic Chicken

When it comes to classic flavor combinations, we’ve got the best of the best in our Asian Honey Garlic Chicken! This dynamic flavor duo, honey and garlic, is going to make your mouth water. We’re sure the sweet and savory taste of this easy chicken recipe will make you want Chinese food every night of the week.
RecipesPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

A simple, summertime potato salad

Summertime and potato salad go hand in hand for most cookouts, family meals and picnics. This simple potato salad is so creamy and super easy to throw together. 1/2 tsp (1g) sea salt, pepper (adjust to taste) ***. Directions …. Cut up red potatoes. In a large pot, add water...

Comments / 0

Community Policy