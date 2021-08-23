Scallops With Summery Peach & Fennel Salad

This Easy Fresh Peach Crisp recipe is a family favorite dessert filled with the fresh, juicy fruit of summer. It will become your new favorite dessert!. When peaches come into season, I am so happy because they are one of my favorite fruits to bake with. I have just always had a love for fresh peaches. There really is nothing like them when you get them in peak season. We usually like to go to a local peach orchard to pick them ourselves. This easy fresh peach crisp is usually the first thing I make with them! Once you bite into this delicious dessert, there is no turning back! You will be forever spoiled! If you are looking for that perfect crispy and fruity dessert, then you have to make my Easy Fresh Peach Crisp recipe!