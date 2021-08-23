Scallops With Summery Peach & Fennel Salad
For me, summer food is bright and quickly prepared, so I can get back to work in the garden or ponder upcoming projects in the light-dappled hammock at Catbird Cottage. This dish delivers both in a beautiful, delicious fashion. Crunchy fennel serves as the perfect foil for tender, sweet, briny scallops. And the addition of juicy peaches brings unexpected delight. Choose diver scallops for a sustainable choice. Because these scallops go for a premium, commit to a number that feels doable. If they are large, three per person is ample. If they’re smaller (or if you’re especially hungry), five is also great. You be the judge. If you’d like, you can prepare the fennel portion of the salad in advance, then fold in the delicate peaches just before serving. —Melina Hammer.food52.com
Comments / 0