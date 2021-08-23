Pickled Peaches With Burrata Toasts

What’s even better than eating a peach out of hand? Pickling it, and bringing a tangy kick to the juicy sweetness. It’s so simple and so, so good. Once you’ve pickled your peaches, pair them with grilled or roasted pork, chicken, or halibut. Or really any salad. Or—and you may just finish off the jar if you start like this—pile wedges on burrata toasts (thick yogurt or mascarpone is a dream too). Important: Use firm peaches, as they will soften the longer they sit in the brine. Once you open the jar, use it up within a couple weeks. Leftover brine can be used to make dressings or cocktails.