FDA grants full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid shot, to be called Comirnaty
The Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for those aged 16 and older. This is the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive full authorization from the federal government. Health officials and experts are hoping the approval will b e a catalyst for more people in the U.S. to vaccinate, especially as the country experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, will now be marketed as Comirnaty (koe-mir’-na-tee).www.positivelyosceola.com
