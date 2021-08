With lightweight gaming mice becoming more and more popular it was only time till we started seeing wireless versions. The problem with going wireless is the weight, you can basically have the same mouse as the wired version, but then you need to add the wireless receiver as well as a battery. We’ve seen lightweight wireless gaming mice from Razer and MSI already this year so it is no surprise that ROCCAT is getting into the game with their Kone Pro Air. This is the first ever wireless Kone mouse from ROCCAT and it features 19,000 DPI Owl-Eye sensor, Titan optical switches, 2.4 GHz & Bluetooth connectivity, and some pretty awesome RGB lighting, all at only 75g. Is this the wireless gaming mouse you need? Read on as we find out!