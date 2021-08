In honor of the late Power Trip frontman Riley Gale, The Riley Gale Foundation has been launched "to aid, assist, and help LGBTQ+ organizations, animal welfare programs, and mental health initiatives." Along with the launch comes the announcement of its first event, Riley Gale & Friends Day Vol. 1, which takes place on August 25 at Deep Ellum Art Co. in Dallas, TX. "The first of many events of its kind, one and all are invited to join for music, memories, food and fun," the announcement reads. "And most importantly, to have a blast celebrating the life and legacy of Riley Gale."