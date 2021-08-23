Cancel
Technology

Ambassador Labs Reinforces Commitment to Cloud Native Developer Experience With New Ambassador DCP Features and Ambassador Community Advocates Program

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago

New Ambassador DCP capabilities sustain development velocity and fosters better team collaboration for continuous delivery across the enterprise organization. New automated configuration analysis, developer portal and canary release metrics for faster access and easier management of all stages of the development lifecycle. New Telepresence for Windows support allows developers to...

aithority.com

Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Clean Vision Announces Shareholder Ambassador Program

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean-tech and green energy businesses, today announced a Shareholder Ambassador Program. The CLNV Shareholder Ambassador program is designed to reward our long-standing shareholders with special benefits, events,...
California Stateshop-eat-surf.com

Bern Helmets Expands Diverse Ambassador Program

Bern Helmets, respected internationally for its proprietary street-inspired helmets, for the slopes, water action sports, bicycling, skateboarding, and commuting, today announced it will expand its growing ambassador team with the addition of four accomplished athletes. Coming from the cycling, skating, skiing, wakeboarding and snowboarding world, these brand ambassadors will represent Bern at competitive events, share content, and will provide input for product development. Specifically, athletes include: Anton Tkachenko (wakeboarding and snowboarding), Steven Medieros, (cycling), Jen Picarazzi (downhill skiing) and Justin Guignard (BMX, trials, skatepark, and street riding).
Economykamcity.com

Co-op Appoints Innovation Chef To Drive Product Development

The Co-op has appointed an awarding winning chef to oversee product creation for its various own-brand ranges, including the ‘GRO’ vegan offering and premium ‘Irresistible’ line. David (Dai) Llewelyn will be the new Executive Innovation Chef for the group’s convenience and wholesale food businesses. He will join Breige Donaghy, Co-op...
Computersstackoverflow.blog

Podcast 367: Building a better developer platform

No, we're not putting a paywall on the community. We chat with Stack Overflow’s CEO about the close of the Prosus acquisition and how the deal helps us empower our global community to develop technology through collective knowledge. We also discuss what our Reach and Relevance business means for you.
EconomyExecutiveBiz

Orbital Insight Intros Supply Chain Intelligence Tool for Enterprise, Government Agencies; Kevin O’Brien Quoted

Geospatial analytics company Orbital Insight has launched its Supply Chain Intelligence tool designed to unveil hidden risks, track upstream and downstream activities and detect movement patterns across specific areas over time. The platform uses artificial intelligence, multisource data and location analytics to help organizations and government agencies can uncover global...
Real Estateaithority.com

Swizznet Selected as Sage Partner Cloud Strategic Hosting Provider for Construction and Real Estate Industry in the United States

Swizznet, a cloud-based hosting solutions company for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named a Sage Partner Cloud Strategic Hosting Provider for the commercial real estate industry in the United States. The new partnership means that Sage customers can have an easier transition to the cloud with Swizznet and can keep the products they currently use.
Businessmartechseries.com

Drips Names Casey Sylvia as Vice President of Client Operations

Drips, the founders of Conversational Texting®, today announced Casey Sylvia has joined the company as Vice President of Client Operations and will focus on client onboarding and operational excellence as the company continues to focus on providing an excellent client experience and strategic growth over the next several years. Marketing...
AustraliaZDNet

Tech council of Australia brings the digital generation to the policy forefront

Technology is central to nearly every aspect of our lives — even more so in the post-COVID world we're all stumbling towards. For individuals, it's the key to maintaining connections with family and friends. For employees, it's the basis for communication, collaboration, and productivity. For many organizations, it's currently the only way to engage with customers and suppliers. And finally, for government agencies, it's the primary mechanism for delivering services, updates, and information.
BusinessExecutiveBiz

Executive Spotlight: GovCon Expert Reggie Brothers, CEO of BigBear.ai

Dr. Reggie Brothers, BigBear.ai’s CEO, 2021 Wash100 Award recipient and GovCon Expert, recently participated in the latest Executive Spotlight interview with ExecutiveBiz to discuss an array of topics surrounding the federal and government contracting (GovCon) sectors. During the latest Executive Spotlight, GovCon Expert Reggie Brothers discussed the merger with GigCapital4...
Computersaithority.com

wasmCloud Joins Cloud Native Computing Foundation as Sandbox Project

WebAssembly Pioneer Cosmonic announces that the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) has accepted its universal application runtime for building cloud native applications with WebAssembly that can run anywhere — as its latest Sandbox project. wasmCloud(1), the secure-by-default, boilerplate-free developer experience, exists to combine the power and possibility of using cloud...
BusinessPhramalive.com

Real Chemistry and Aktana Partner to Combine Social and Claims Data with AI Insights to Drive Better Healthcare Provider Experiences with Life Sciences Companies

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Real Chemistry, a global health innovation company, and Aktana, the leader in intelligent customer engagement for the global life sciences industry, today announced a partnership that will transform commercial strategy, engagement and execution. Pre-built integrations between the two companies’ solutions will translate Real Chemistry’s billions of healthcare social data points from 3 million healthcare influencers and 160,000 healthcare providers (HCPs) and claims data into dynamic, actionable insights for life sciences sales, marketing and medical teams.
Technologymartechseries.com

Authenticom Launches ContactVia Helping Car Dealers Enhance Consumer Relationships Through Communication Channel Preference, Data Privacy Management

Software Solution is Integrated Directly into DealerVault, Authenticom’s Cloud-based Web Platform. Authenticom, Inc., the automotive retail industry’s leading data solutions provider, announced the launch of ContactVia, a software solution that allows automotive retailers to give their customers a choice in how they hear from the dealership. Marketing Technology News: NetDocuments...
Businesscorpmagazine.com

Weldaloy Specialty Forgings Promotes World-Renowned Metallurgist

Weldaloy Specialty Forgings, a leading global provider of forgings to the space, aerospace, defense, electronics, oil and gas, and power generation industries, today announced that Dr. Ramachandra Canumalla has been named Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. Weldaloy supplies critical forgings for government and private space and aviation programs worldwide and is recognized globally for its expertise in the aerospace industry.
Worcester, MAWorcester Business Journal

WPI picks former Ghana ambassador to lead new initiatives

Worcester Polytechnic Institute named Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah, a former ambassador of Ghana to the United States, as the university’s first distinguished statesman in residence during a Tuesday announcement. Previously, Adjei-Barwuah served as Ghana’s ambassador to Japan from 2002 to 2008, before being appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo as ambassador to the...
Technologyaithority.com

Creatio Hosts The First In History Event For Financial Services Industry Focused On No-Code Technologies

A premier online event to empower business, digital and IT leaders from financial sector to drive innovation and boost efficiency of front and middle-office workflows. Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code/no-code platform for process management and CRM, is inviting professionals from the Financial Services industry to its unparalleled online event No-code Day: Finserv Industry on October 5th. The virtual conference is aimed at equipping its attendees with knowledge and skills to drive innovation, leverage talent with a no-code approach, and improve the efficiency of front and middle-office.
Softwareaithority.com

Automation Anywhere Accelerates RPA Adoption With New Resources for Citizen Developers and Seasoned Automation Experts

New RPA Maturity Assessment Tool Helps Customers Maximize Return on Intelligent Automation. Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), introduced a new RPA Maturity Assessment tool, along with expanded training and other resources, to simplify how automation teams, business leaders, and citizen developers adopt, deploy, and scale intelligent automation.
Businessaithority.com

Clarify Health Welcomes Jeff Meister as Chief Financial Officer, Expanding Its Leadership Team as Growth Accelerates

Clarify Health, a leading enterprise analytics company delivering real-world insights to healthcare organizations, announced that Jeff Meister has joined as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Meister brings over 25 years of experience leading finance organizations, managing operations, driving change, and delivering profitable growth. As CFO at Clarify, Meister will oversee all finance and accounting activities and serve as a member of the Executive Leadership Team.

