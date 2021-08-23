Ivermectin, a deworming drug, should not be used to treat COVID, health officials say
(NEW YORK) — Ivermectin, a potentially dangerous and unproven medication to help COVID-19 patients, is being widely dispensed despite warnings, as the nation is in the grips of the delta variant surge. Internal data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reviewed by ABC News, estimates a 19-fold increase of the anti-parasite medicine being distributed during the first week of August.southernillinoisnow.com
