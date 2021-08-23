Gartner Identifies Key Emerging Technologies Spurring Innovation Through Trust, Growth and Change
NFT, Quantum ML, Generative AI, Homomorphic Encryption and Composable Applications and Networks Among Key Technologies to Watch. Engineering trust, accelerating growth and sculpting change are the three overarching trends on the Gartner, Inc. Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies, 2021 that will drive organizations to explore emerging technologies such as nonfungible tokens (NFT), sovereign cloud, data fabric, generative AI and composable networks to help secure competitive advantage.aithority.com
