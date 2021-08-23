Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Ivermectin, a deworming drug, should not be used to treat COVID, health officials say

ktbb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- Ivermectin, a potentially dangerous and unproven medication to help COVID-19 patients, is being widely dispensed despite warnings, as the nation is in the grips of the delta variant surge. Internal data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reviewed by ABC News, estimates a 19-fold increase of the anti-parasite medicine being distributed during the first week of August.

ktbb.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivermectin#Deworming#Cdc#Abc News#Northwell Health#Cdc#Social Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Best Life

U.S. Officials Are Reportedly Investigating This Moderna Side Effect

It's been eight months since the Moderna vaccine was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization (EUA), the second of three vaccines given EUA in the U.S. So by now, anyone who's gotten inoculated or plans to do so likely knows the side effects that come with the COVID vaccine: symptoms like pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle and joint pain, fever, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. But in recent months, a growing number of incidences of one side effect have been reported, and now, the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are reportedly looking into whether or not Moderna is more often linked to it. Read on to find out the latest.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Medical Daily

Do COVID-19 Vaccines Have Long-Term Side Effects?

There is still a preponderance of hesitancy among a number of people when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccines. Such hesitation has been linked to their belief that the vaccines are not safe and come with far greater risks than getting infected with the novel coronavirus. But experts are speaking up in favor of the vaccines and clearing up some confusion on their possible side effects, especially their alleged long-term impact on the body.
U.S. Politicsdeseret.com

US health officials warn of dangerous ‘twindemic’ as COVID-19 surges

Health experts are warning of a “twindemic” that could hit the United States this year as COVID-19 cases surge ahead of the forthcoming flu season. Experts are concerned that the forthcoming winter will resemble a typical flu season due to students heading back to school and loosened mask mandates across the country, according to USA Today. It doesn’t help, either, those social distancing rules have been dropped, too.
Public HealthHealthline

My Experience with the Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose and Psoriatic Arthritis

Life like it was before the pandemic still seems a long way off, but with every jab it feels a little closer. When I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, I was relieved and hopeful. As an immunocompromised person living with psoriatic arthritis, I had been particularly careful about masks and distancing, doing my best to avoid exposure to the coronavirus.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public Healtharizonadailyindependent.com

FDA Approval Of COVID-19 Vaccine? Doctors Say Not Exactly

On Aug 23, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decided to issue an “approval decision” regarding the Pfizer-BioNTech product, to be marketed as Comirnaty, for individuals 16 years of age and older. The Pfizer product will continue to be available under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.
Diseases & Treatmentshealththoroughfare.com

Moderna Vaccine Investigated For Heart Inflammation Risk

Health officials of the United States are now looking into the Moderna vaccine and its possible connection with the risk of heart inflammation. Back in June, a warning was issued that the mRNA vaccines do have a chance of heart inflammation, mostly for young men, but the chances are extremely low. Back then, a military study revealed that the rates of heart inflammation were higher than expected. However, the conclusion was that the benefits outweigh the risks, as heart inflammation cases are infrequent.
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This drug duo may help cure COVID-19, study finds

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Medical & BiotechBoston Globe

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine was approved by the FDA. Then the Internet dunked on its bizarre brand name: ‘Comirnaty’

In a landmark decision, the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday. But when the news reached social media — where arguably no one and nothing is safe — the historic achievement by the pharmaceutical company was not the only thing that stood out to people. It was the name it will be marketed as: Comirnaty.
Pharmaceuticalscontagionlive.com

WHO will Test 3 Additional Drugs Repurposed to Treat COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) announces the Solidarity PLUS platform trial of drugs repurposed to treat COVID-19 after Solidarity trial candidates disappoint. The World Health Organization has announced that its Solidarity PLUS platform clinical trial will test 3 drugs repurposed to treat COVID-19, after disappointing results in the Solidarity trial with drug candidates that included interferon and hydroxychloroquine.

Comments / 3

Community Policy