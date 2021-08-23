Virtual Dressing Room Startup Revery.ai Applying Computer Vision to the Fashion Industry

The ten essential computer vision terminologies that everyone should learn to become more proficient at computer vision with sample codes. The notion that machines or computers could perceive images in the real world and interpret them accordingly was once deemed impossible. In the modern generation, we know that there have been several rapid advancements that have lead to the swift progression in the field of computer or machine vision. In the upcoming years, there are numerous more developments that will take place in computer vision to make it more exceptional.