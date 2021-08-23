Cancel
Virtual Dressing Room Startup Revery.ai Applying Computer Vision to the Fashion Industry

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechCrunch -- Under the tutelage of University of Illinois Center for Computer Science adviser David Forsyth, a team consisting of PhD students Kedan Li, Jeffrey Zhang and Min Jin Chong, is creating what they consider to be the first tool using existing catalog images to process at a scale of over a million garments weekly, something previous versions of virtual dressing rooms had difficulty doing, Li told TechCrunch.

