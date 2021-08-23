Cancel
Tego Cyber CEO Shannon Wilkinson to Appear Live Today on Cheddar News to Discuss Cybersecurity

albuquerqueexpress.com
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced that Shannon Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Tego Cyber, will be a guest today, August 23, 2021, on Fast Forward airing on Cheddar News at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time with Jill Wagner and J.D. Durkin. Mrs. Wilkinson will be discussing the Company's technology and its Tego Threat Intelligence Platform as well as the current state of cybersecurity.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

