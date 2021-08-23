Cancel
New Destiny 2 Season Of The Lost Video Shows First Look At Savathun For The Witch Queen Expansion

By Liana Ruppert
Game Informer Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 24, Bungie will be revealing more about what Destiny 2 players can expect from Season of the Lost leading into the upcoming Witch Queen expansion. The studio shared a brief teaser video that showed off a readied Savathun in all of her hive god glory ahead of the live stream event. With Season of the Splicer teasing her invasion into the City, Season of the Lost will take that revelation and run deep into the Darkness with it.

