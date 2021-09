NetEase's latest mobile game lets you become a pirate and set sail in the open ocean. The game is titled War for the Seas and has just been released globally for Android. War for the Seas is an RPG developed and published by NetEase Games. It is an open-world game, meaning you can set sail and go anywhere around the world map. The game gives players an immense level of freedom. The objective is quite simple, go out in the open seas as an expert sailor and explore, discover new areas and fulfil your ambitions to become the best of the best.