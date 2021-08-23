Hot Hotels: The Standard

There’s something so elegantly assured about The Berkeley, waiting patiently on Wilton Place behind the eternal traffic of Knightsbridge in a leafy London idyll of mews houses and the grand, imposing St Paul’s church. If this five-star hotel were a family member, it would be the elusive, rakish godfather that misses your birthday but slips you a crisp £50 note when they see you to make up for it. It positively glistens, from the marbled lobby to the sumptuously appointed rooms—a surprising number of which offer something almost unheard of in this central location: bright, sun-drenched, spacious terraces. Rumour has it Roger Federer stayed here during Wimbledon this year, and its impeccably slick aesthetic makes it all too easy to believe that The Berkeley was the natural choice for the Swiss maestro.