Hot Hotels: The Standard

By Hazel Byrn e
Vanity Fair
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Standard team have a knack for implanting themselves in the world’s hottest spots. Standard “seals of approval” have been awarded to Miami Beach, Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, New York’s East Village, High Line and even the Maldives. While none of these destinations need any help in self-promotion, The Standard further cements their status as the place-to-be and in London, it’s no different. Whilst years of regeneration have made King’s Cross a destination of new for many, “KX” and neighbouring Camden have long been haunts for the alternative, bohemian and those on society’s fringes.

