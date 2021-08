(Shenandoah, IA) — Don Everly — who spent his childhood in Shenandoah before going on to singing fame with his brother — has died at the age of 84. Don and his younger brother Phil set out on their own in 1956. as the Everly Brothers. Their first hit was “Bye Bye Love” in 1957. That was followed by a number one hit — “Wake Up, Little Suzie” — in the same year. Rolling Stone has called the Everly Brothers the most important duo in rock history. His younger brother, Phil Everly died in California in 2014. Their Shenandoah home is now a museum.