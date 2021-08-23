Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan ranks high in best states for women’s equality study

By Brooklyne Beatty
95.3 MNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan ranks in the top ten best states for women’s equality. That, according to a recent study by financial website WalletHub, which compared all 50 states across three key dimensions: Workplace Environment, Education and Health and Political Empowerment. Michigan ranked ninth overall and third in the Political Empowerment category. Indiana...

Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Live in These States, the Delta Surge Could Be Ending Soon

The Delta variant is largely responsible for the current massive surge in COVID cases across the U.S. And while it may seem like there's no end in sight, experts predict the Delta surge will slow in some states sooner than others. After examining the trajectory of the variant in other countries that are further down the road than we are, infectious disease specialists are predicting what's to come and there's good news for one section of the U.S.
Public HealthAtlanta Daily World

Safest States During Covid Pandemic

Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, and Rhode Island are the top 5 – in that order – safest states in America during Covid-19. Maryland, the District of Columbia, New Hampshire, New York, and New Jersey rounded out the top 10, a new survey revealed. Stacy M. Brown. NNPA Newswire Senior National...
Societycitywatchla.com

New Census Data Ranks the Blackest and Whitest Places in America

But where are the white people going? What will the rising majority look like? And who will make all the soap if America is getting less white?. While many outlets focused on the news that, for the first time in a half-century, the country’s white population declined, we decided to take a look at some of the other facts that show the country evolving into the multiracial nation feared by Republicans.
Food & Drinksamericancraftbeer.com

The Drunkest States in America

Don’t act like you don’t want to know…you’re probably part of these statistics. In the world of unfortunate power rankings comes this handy compilation of the nation’s drunkest states. To identify the drunkest states in America, 24/7 Wall Street reviewed the percentage of men and women over 18 who report...
WAVY News 10

Map shows areas hit hardest by latest COVID-19 surge: See how your county fares

(NEXSTAR) – Coronavirus cases are on the rise in all 50 states, but the magnitude of the problem is far from equal across the board. A map created by the Associated Press with data from Johns Hopkins University shows Louisiana, Arkansas and Missouri are being hit especially hard. Louisiana reported...
Public Healthwashingtoninformer.com

Five U.S. States Set Records for COVID Cases Amid Delta Surge

Five states set new records on the average number of daily new COVID-19 cases over the past weekend as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel outbreaks around the world. Florida, Louisiana, Hawaii, Oregon and Mississippi reached new peaks in their seven-day average of new cases as of...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania is America’s 5th-biggest state and other first-day takeaways from a weird U.S. Census

The final release of 2020 Census data came out Monday, and it’s a mixed bag of results for Pennsylvania. First off, the Keystone State did see its people numbers crash through the 13 million mark, with a final population count of 13,002,700. That makes Pennsylvania the fifth-largest state in the nation, as we jumped over Illinois in the 2020 count.
Public HealthStreet.Com

Which States Have Indoor Mask Mandates?

A spike in COVID-19 infections due to the Delta variants has forced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to reverse its indoor mask recommendation in July. The infection rate is increasing with over 90% of U.S. counties in the United States are experiencing substantial or high transmission. To...
PoliticsPosted by
Q 96.1

New Census Data Shows Maine Continues to Be Least Diverse State In the Nation

The Census Bureau released new information on Thursday from the results of the 2020 data collected by the bureau last year. Each state and county in the United States was assigned a Diversity Index score which, according to Census.gov, measures 'the probability that two people were chosen at random will be from different racial and ethnic groups.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Delta variant prevalence, by state

The highly transmissible delta variant now accounts for nearly 99 percent of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to CDC data. Here is a breakdown of delta prevalence in 34 states that submitted sufficient genomic surveillance data to the CDC. The data are unweighted and based on sequences collected over a four-week period ending July 31.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Boston

All New England States Ranked In Top 15 For ‘Recovering The Quickest From COVID’, New Report Says

BOSTON (CBS) – New England states are recovering quicker than most of the country from the coronavirus pandemic on the health and economic front, according to a new report by WalletHub, The report from the personal finance website, which is titled “States that are Recovering the Quickest from COVID-19”, compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. on three different categories — COVID Health, Leisure & Travel, and Economy & Labor Market. Included in these categories were 18 metrics, including percent of population vaccinated, positivity rate, hospitalization rate, average daily restaurant visits per capita, total weekly consumer spending against pre-COVID levels, and unemployment rate against pre-COVID levels. Maine finished third, only behind South Dakota and Nebraska. New Hampshire finished fifth, followed by Connecticut (eighth), Vermont (12th), Massachusetts (14th), and Rhode Island (15th). At the bottom of the list was Louisiana. To see the full list of states, click here.
Economyholycitysinner.com

WalletHub Study: South Carolina Is 2021’s 4th Worst State for Women’s Equality

Personal finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2021’s Best & Worst States for Women’s Equality and South Carolina was listed as being the 4th worst. In order to determine where women receive the most equal treatment in American society, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 17 key metrics. The data set ranges from the gap between female and male executives to the disparity in unemployment rates for women and men.
Washington Stateseattlepi.com

Study: Washington ranked third cleanest state in US

In May, Gov. Jay Inslee signed a series of bills designed to protect the environment in Washington and fight climate change, including bills related to reducing the state's single-use plastic waste and hydrofluorocarbon pollution. With these newly signed bills and Inslee's intention to cut climate pollution by over 50% over...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Saginaw News

Michigan is more diverse, west side sees population surge and more takeaways from 2020 Census data

New data from the U.S. Census Bureau show Michigan’s population is experiencing significant changes. Michigan posted its largest population ever, but growth is lagging behind much of the country. Hispanics and Asians are rapidly moving in, while fewer white people were counted. West Michigan is booming, and the Upper Peninsula is on the decline. Detroit continued a seven-decade slump, but suburbs surrounding it are growing.
Indiana StateWTVW

Indiana ranks 40th in the nation for women’s equality

(WEHT)– According to WalletHub’s study, Indiana ranks among 10 of the worst states for gender equality. Kentucky and Illinois both fall close to the middle among 2021’s best and worst states for women’s equality. Although women’s rights in the U.S. have evolved since the 19 Amendment gave women the right...
EducationWBOY

Study ranks West Virginia as 8th best state for pre-K education

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — An early education can be a vital part of a child’s growth. Studies show that students in full-day pre-K programs do better on tests, are less likely to commit crimes and could potentially generate more money for the economy. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, pre-school enrollment dropped.
Wyoming StatePosted by
104.7 KISS FM

Shockingly, Wyoming Ranked Low for Women’s Equality

Considering one of the Wyoming's nicknames is the "Equality State", it is very disappointing how low we scored overall for women's equality statewide. A new study was released today (Monday, August 23rd, 2021), which was conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, for "2021's Best & Worst States for Women’s Equality". According to the study, out of all 50 states, Wyoming ranked 26th overall.

