Late Runner – ‘Nothing’s Real Anymore’
About the Video: It was directed by Peder Pedersen, who also directed Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” and PowerSolo’s “Lonely Gal.” It was filmed in Copenhagen during the heatwave this summer and stars Asger Tarpgaard (Late Runner) in a Napoleon costume as an image of the disillusionment implied by the song’s title. Notably, he had heatstroke while wearing the costume around the city on one of the hottest days of the year! The 16 mm footage goes some way to cover up how sweaty it must actually have looked.www.nodepression.com
