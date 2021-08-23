From President Tim Sands: Welcome to the start of an important year in Virginia Tech's history

I don’t think I have ever welcomed fall with more enthusiasm, and from what I’m seeing around campus, you feel the same. Earlier this summer ,we had reason to believe that the pandemic would subside by now, but despite the resurgence driven by the delta variant, we are now much better prepared for a full in-person experience than we were a year ago. The difference is the availability of safe and effective vaccines. I’d like to thank all of our students, employees, and community members who are now fully vaccinated. Currently, 94 percent of our students and 82 percent of our employees – more than 90 percent of our entire population - have reported receiving their final dose. With our recent decision to require vaccinations for employees as well as students, our vaccination rate will be well beyond almost any community of our size in the country, and that will allow us to participate in the in-person experiences that Hokies value.