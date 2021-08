This 1983 Mercedes-Benz Finnejet will be the biggest conversation of your collection. When Antti Rahko retired, he knew it was going to need something to keep him busy, as many retirees plan on. Instead of investing in leisure activities, especially as a Florida resident, he instead started collecting shiny and chrome pieces from junkyards, and that was all the way back in 1984, so when he started working on the, what is now know as the, Mercedes-Benz Finnjet, he had plenty to add to it.