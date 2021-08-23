Cancel
Ethernity CLOUD Announces Results of Recent Token Pre-Sale

austinnews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Ethernity CLOUD is pleased to announce the successful completion of their token presale round. They have sold 90% of the available presale tokens in just 9 hours. The remaining 10% were sold out early the next morning. The entire presale has been sold out in full in about 25 hours. According to the team, the community support was significant as the minimum package was set at $5,000 USD.

#Cloud Computing#Right To Privacy#Tokens#Software#Munich#European#Ethernity Cloud Community
