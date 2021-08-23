Hannover House Pacts with One Eleven Productions for Major New Reality TV Series, COWBOYS OF CANNABIS

Two of Disney’s top U.K. content executives have revealed what they’re looking for while commissioning original content. Addressing a session at the virtual Edinburgh TV Festival on Monday, Johanna Devereaux, director of scripted content for EMEA at The Walt Disney Company, said that for streamer Disney Plus, what they are looking for out of Europe and particularly from the U.K. are shows with a sense of scale and with real ambition. These have to be imbued with the Disney qualities of optimism, hope and joy and a sense of community, the executive said. “Anything that we do under the Disney banner really...