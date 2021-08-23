Cancel
TV & Videos

Hannover House Pacts with One Eleven Productions for Major New Reality TV Series, COWBOYS OF CANNABIS

austinnews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK:HHSE) is lighting up to achieve all new highs as the company ventures into reality television and the Marijuana industry with 'Cowboys of Cannabis' - a new TV series from One-Eleven Productions, Inc. In a little over...

