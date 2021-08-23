Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Springs Window Fashions Launches Vitale: Stylish, Streamlined Brand Makes Custom Window Treatments Approachable and Attainable

austinnews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDDLETON, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Springs Window Fashions has launched Vitale, a new brand of custom window treatments that offers a solution-oriented, simplified selection of products in a range of popular colors and styles. Vitale provides the perfect product for the value-conscious homeowner seeking beautiful, custom window treatments with a level of design and quality not found in off-the-shelf, stock products.

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Window Treatment#Mexico#Horizons#B C International#European#Spring Window Fashions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Interior DesignReal Simple

Here's How to Nail the Japandi Interior Design Style Using Amazon Finds

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you stay up to date on the latest interior design trends, you're likely well versed in Scandinavian decor. But you may not be as familiar with the latest iteration of this popular style, which combines its minimalist, nature-inspired aesthetic with the warm, modern look of Japanese interiors. The result? A streamlined yet inviting design trend dubbed Japandi.
Celebritieskawc.org

As Brands Reach For Diverse Customers, McDonald's Launches A Saweetie Celebrity Meal

Watch out folks: This summer may just be getting a little bit icy. Multi-platinum rapper Saweetie, who rose to fame with her hit single "Icy Girl," is teaming up with McDonald's to bring a little twist to her favorite menu order for her fans. Starting this week, customers across the United States can order "The Saweetie Meal," featuring a few of the fast-food chain's signature items — and a "Saweetie 'N Sour" sauce.
Apparel303magazine.com

Local Permanent Jewelry Brands Offer a Sustainable Spin on Sentimentality

Recently, there has been a trend toward permanent jewelry. Though the word “permanent” can evoke some anxiety, permanent jewelry is nothing to be afraid of. It simply involves a claspless necklace, bracelet, ring or anklet that is custom-fit and welded back together. Three local brands – LINK x LOU, Love Saro and Dainty Permanent Jewelry – weighed in on why this trend came to be and why permanent jewelry is a sustainable option for those looking for a keepsake with longevity. Inspired by jewelers in other cities or simply by pandemic-induced needs for a creative outlet, these three brands offer something unique: jewelry that also provides a personal, intimate experience.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Nate Berkus Is the Most Searched For Interior Designer In the U.S.

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. For design tips and tricks, one of the most obvious things to do is to seek out advice from some of the world’s most famous interior designers. And it turns out, the U.S. has been doing a whole lot of searching over the past year, which has seen plenty of homeowners switching things up with a pandemic renovation.
Interior Designcalifornia.com

California-Made Furniture Brands To Check Out Now

From companies aiming to eliminate the middleman to young designers adopting sustainable furniture-making and shipping practices, now is the time to consider shopping from California-made furniture brands. Whether it’s product quality or benefits for the environment, companies making furniture in California are making all the right decisions and deserve the extra praise.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Home Furnishings Store Market Exhibits A Stunning Growth Potentials | At Home, Bed Bath & Beyond, Pier 1 Imports

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Home Furnishings Store Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are At Home, Bed Bath & Beyond, Pier 1 Imports, RH (formerly Restoration Hardware) & Williams-Sonoma etc.
Behind Viral Videospurewow.com

The 15 Best Home and Design TikTok Accounts to Follow Right Now

If you’ve recently discovered #designtok, there’s a good chance you’re in the throes of revamping your entire home. We get it—TikTok has opened us to a world of trendy design aesthetics, DIYs and home hacks we didn’t know we needed (and now, we cannot stop thinking about). Here, find 15 of the best accounts to follow for all of your decorating, DIYing and home styling needs.
Interior DesignHGTV

Minimalist Design Style 101

Minimalism in decor is all about deploying not-so-basic basics — that is, practical, high-quality pieces with unfussy silhouettes — to celebrate the simplicity of uncluttered, open living spaces. Minimalism became associated with modernism when master architect and designer Mies van der Rohe popularized the declaration that less is more (which originally appeared in a Robert Browning poem about a Renaissance painter — how’s that for design trivia?). In the 21st century, minimalism and modernism still coexist in stylish harmony — but minimalist style has expanded beyond its initial iteration to incorporate contemporary innovations (old Mies would have delighted in all the appliances you can hide in cabinets these days) and influences (who doesn’t love a rustic minimalist interior?). Now, as then, thoughtful minimalism feels like a breath of fresh air. Here’s how it comes together.
Interior DesignDesign Milk

5 Brands You Have to Know if You Love Scandinavian Design

It’s no secret that Scandinavian design has become synonymous with modern design. The style is characterized by clean lines, pastel and neutral color palettes, and natural materials sourced responsibly. Its emphasis on minimalism gives it a timeless appeal while its commitment to sustainability aligns with peoples’ mindfulness for the planet. If you are looking to add more Scandinavian design to your life, these are five Scandi-cool brands we think you should know.
Interior DesignBon Appétit

4 Design Ideas That Will Make Your Kitchen Feel Brand-New

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Everyone touches the kitchen,” Pamela Shamshiri says. Before the workday starts, you’ll find the Iranian-born principal designer in her ‘office kitchen’ preparing a Persian breakfast spread: feta cheese, eggs, and “lots of things to nibble on for hours.” The enviable space, tucked inside a 1920s Spanish Colonial building on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, is the heart of Studio Shamshiri—a widely-admired multidisciplinary design firm opened by Shamshiri and her brother, Ramin, in 2016. As much a storyteller as she is a designer, Shamshiri’s narrative-driven and research-heavy approach comes to life in both residential buildings (like Anne Hathaway’s historic Californian country home) and commercial properties (like the eccentric, more-is-more Maison de la Luz hotel in New Orleans). After a year of near constant cooking and working from our dining tables, our kitchens are starting to feel as tired as we are. An expert in breathing life into any space, we enlisted Shamshiri to school us on mixing metals, balancing form and function, and incorporating natural materials like wood and slate.
Economyaustinnews.net

Jozef Opdeweegh Officially Launches Fair Value: Reflections on Good Business - A Unique Insight Into Contemporary Leadership And Values

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / If you Google the term 'Leadership,' you'll find countless definitions by great minds and figureheads alike. But what does it mean to be a 'good leader'? The pursuit of sound leadership is often overshadowed by the expectations and responsibilities that come with the job-so much so that there is often little room left for guiding values and personal growth.
Interior Designhomedit.com

How To Design A Modern Dining Room That Fits Your Style

Does your dining room have what it takes to stand out and to look every bit as beautiful and as stylish as you want it to? If the answer to this question is not exactly the most positive one, don’t let that discourage you. There’s always room for improvement when it comes to interior design and decor in general. A modern dining room doesn’t need much to look chic and sophisticated but you have to choose each detail with great care and to constantly look at the big picture if you want the ambiance to be no less than charming.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Affordable Interior Design Tips for a Perfect Loft Conversion

No matter how big your house is, you can always make use of some extra space to make your home more comfortable and functional. One part of the house homeowners often forget about using is the attic. This room is usually utilized for storing clothes and belongings when instead it can be turned into a loft and provide you with extra space you and your family need.

Comments / 0

Community Policy