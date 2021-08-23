Tego Cyber CEO Shannon Wilkinson to Appear Live Today on Cheddar News to Discuss Cybersecurity

Forbes, the media group known for its long-running business magazine, said Thursday it would become a publicly traded company after securing $400 million in financing. Forbes Global Media Holdings Inc. will become a listed company on the New York Stock Exchange under a deal with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called Magnum Opus, sponsored by the private equity firm L2 Capital. The media group was sold in 2014 to Asia-based investment group Integrated Asset Management Limited, founded by Tak Cheung Yam. Forbes magazine was launched in 1917 by Scottish immigrant BC Forbes and run by his son Malcolm Forbes before being taken over by Steve Forbes, a onetime presidential candidate. But it had struggled as readers turned to digital news.