Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Tego Cyber CEO Shannon Wilkinson to Appear Live Today on Cheddar News to Discuss Cybersecurity

austinnews.net
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced that Shannon Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Tego Cyber, will be a guest today, August 23, 2021, on Fast Forward airing on Cheddar News at approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time with Jill Wagner and J.D. Durkin. Mrs. Wilkinson will be discussing the Company's technology and its Tego Threat Intelligence Platform as well as the current state of cybersecurity.

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
Person
Jill Wagner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M People#Cyber Threat Intelligence#Ceo#Youtube Tv#Cheddar News#Nv Accesswire#Otcqb#Fast Forward#Hulu Live Youtube#Facebook Watch#Linkedin#Social#Tgcb#Ttip#Splunk#Ibm#At T Cybersecurity#Exabeam#Google Chronical#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
POTUSCNBC

Amazon, Apple and Microsoft CEOs reportedly to attend White House cybersecurity meeting

CEOs from Amazon, Apple and Microsoft reportedly plan to meet with President Joe Biden Wednesday to discuss cybersecurity. The meeting follows several high-profile cybersecurity incidents. Chief executives from several major companies including Amazon, Apple and Microsoft are reportedly set to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House Wednesday...
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Microsoft Hires Former Amazon Cloud Executive Charlie Bell

Charlie Bell is listed as a corporate vice president under Kathleen Hogan, Microsoft's human-resources chief. Bell left Amazon recently after 15 years in a top leadership position at Amazon Web Services. Microsoft has hired Amazon cloud executive Charlie Bell as a corporate vice president, CNBC has confirmed. The move represents...
BusinessNew Haven Register

Vice Media Makes New Round of Layoffs in Digital Group, Refinery29

Vice Media Group launched a new wave of layoffs, reflecting the youth-culture media company’s ongoing financial struggles and need to realign toward profitable areas of the business — amid a broader shift toward video and visual content. Several Vice employees posted on social media that they were laid off Thursday....
Businesstvtechnology.com

Fox Invests in the Blockchain Tech Provider Eluvio

NEW YORK and BERKELEY, Calif.—Fox Corporation has announced that it has invested in the Series A round of funding for Eluvio and has said Eluvio will provide the underlying technology platform for Blockchain Creative Labs, Fox Entertainment’s and Bento Box Entertainment’s recently launched NFT business and creative unit. As part...
BusinessPosted by
AFP

Forbes media group to list shares, raises $400 million

Forbes, the media group known for its long-running business magazine, said Thursday it would become a publicly traded company after securing $400 million in financing. Forbes Global Media Holdings Inc. will become a listed company on the New York Stock Exchange under a deal with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called Magnum Opus, sponsored by the private equity firm L2 Capital. The media group was sold in 2014 to Asia-based investment group Integrated Asset Management Limited, founded by Tak Cheung Yam. Forbes magazine was launched in 1917 by Scottish immigrant BC Forbes and run by his son Malcolm Forbes before being taken over by Steve Forbes, a onetime presidential candidate. But it had struggled as readers turned to digital news.
BusinessRadio Business Report

Telestream Acquires Sherpa Digital Media

Telestream, a provider of digital media tools and workflow products owned by Genstar Capital, has purchased a live event hosting and distribution platform used by Fortune 500 companies and others to stream content to their customers, employees, and members. As such, Sherpa Digital Media’s platform is now fully integrated with...
Businesstvtechnology.com

Cox Media Group Taps Ann Hailer as President, CoxReps

ATLANTA, Ga.—Cox Media Group’s CoxReps has announced the promotion of Ann Hailer to the role of president at the TV ad rep firm. Prior to the promotion, Hailer has served as the chief operating officer since 2019. “Ann exemplifies the leadership, collaboration and resilience that are the hallmarks of our...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden meeting with CEOs of Amazon, Google, and more over cybersecurity

President Joe Biden is meeting with the heads of Amazon, Apple, JPMorgan and several other large US companies Wednesday to talk about cybersecurity issues — after a series of high-profile hacks this year have left both business leaders and the US government reeling. The list of CEOs headed to the...
Businessaustinnews.net

Golcap Announces Director Changes and Exploration Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Golcap Resources Corp. (CSE:GCP)(OTC PINK:GCRCF) (the 'Company' or 'Golcap') is pleased to announce that Justin Corinella and Rod Husband have been appointed as directors of the Company, replacing Alan Tam and Stephen Diakow. Alan Tam will remain with the Company as the Chief Financial Officer. Golcap wishes to thank the former directors for their contribution to the Company.
Businessaustinnews.net

Engage People Honored as One of the Top Companies in Canada

Global technology provider recognized as leading information services company. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2021 / Engage People, the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout, was honored by Startup Canada as one of the top companies in the nation. Engage People was recognized as one of the top 101 information services startups and companies.
Businessmartechseries.com

Streaming Media Company Plex Appoints Harold Morgenstern as CRO, Lindsay Jespersen as CFO, and Christa Foley as VP, People

Executives that Played Key Roles at Pluto TV, NBCUniversal, Disney, and Zappos.com Join to Drive Plex Forward in Streaming Media Space. Global streaming media company Plex has made several key executive hires to drive forward their mission to create a global community for streaming content that people can depend on to easily discover, experience, and share all of the entertainment that matters to them. Former Pluto TV head of ad sales, Harold Morgenstern, has been appointed as the new Chief Revenue Officer, and Lindsay Jespersen, formerly of NBCUniversal and Disney, as Chief Financial Officer. In addition, the company recently hired Christa Foley, formerly of Zappos.com, as VP of People.
BusinessVentureBeat

Liftoff and Vungle agree to merge into one mobile growth company

Liftoff and Vungle have agreed to merge into one company focused on global mobile growth monetization and marketing. The merger will create one of the largest independent mobile app and game growth platforms and target user acquisition, engagement, monetization, and analytics. Liftoff CEO Mark Ellis will lead the combined company...
Businesstvtechnology.com

Nevion Founder Thomas Heinzer Named CEO

OSLO, Norway—Nevion, a provider of virtualized media production technologies, has announced that company founder Thomas Heinzer has been appointed as the CEO of Nevion, effective from 20 August 2021. The appointment follows the departure of Geir Bryn-Jensen to pursue new projects. Nevion’s existing management team remains unchanged. Nevion was acquired...
BusinessHollywood Reporter

AMC Networks Names Matt Blank Interim CEO, Josh Sapan Becomes Executive Vice Chair

After a "successful 26-year tenure as president and CEO" Sapan has "notified the company of his desire to transition" to the new role. AMC Networks said on Tuesday that president and CEO Josh Sapan will transition to the role of executive vice chairman, with the TV company naming former Showtime Networks CEO Matthew Blank interim CEO.
Businessaustinnews.net

Ubiquity Names Peg Johnson to Lead Growing Fintech Business

Payments Veteran Joins BPO to Integrate Suite of Services for Challenger Banks and Fintechs. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Ubiquity, a multinational business process outsourcer and one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, has appointed Peg Johnson as Senior Vice President, Fintech.
Businessaustinnews.net

BCM Resources Appoints Dr. Sergei Diakov as Company President

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Effective immediately, BCM Resources Corp. (TSXV:B) is happy to announce the appointment of Dr. Sergei Diakov as President. Dr. Diakov is a 28-year mining industry veteran with a history of exploration success and building shareholder value. 'On behalf of the BCM...
BusinessSFGate

BDEX Named "Best Contact Database Company" in 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. BDEX, the first and largest data exchange platform (DXP) in the U.S., has been named the “Best Contact Database Company” in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. The highly respected program recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry.
Businessmartechseries.com

Pharmapacks Announces Key Executive Team Appointments

Leading E-Commerce Marketplace Enablement Platform Strengthens Management Team by Welcoming New CGO, CIO, CMO, CPO, CFO & COO. Pharmapacks, a leading technology led e-commerce marketplace enablement platform, announced the addition of six key executives to its management team: Adam Rodgers as Chief Growth Officer, Ash Mehra as Chief Information Officer, Daniel Bennett as Chief Marketing Officer, Leanna Bautista as Chief People Officer, Andreas Schulmeyer as Chief Financial Officer, and the promotion of Chris Pfeiffer to Chief Operating Officer. These world-class hires join Pharmapacks’ existing strong management team and will help the Company as it moves into its next phase of growth following its recent partnership with and strategic investment from The Carlyle Group in November 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy