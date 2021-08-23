Hoa review for Nintendo Switch | One of the most beautiful games ever
Hoa is an unprecedented artistic accomplishment. Many games cite Studio Ghibli as an artistic influence these days (and then there are games where Ghibli gets directly involved), but none of them have ever brought the Ghibli style to life in a video game as masterfully as this has. As a sidescrolling platformer with hand-drawn visuals, Hoa genuinely feels like a serene journey through the nature scenery in a Studio Ghibli film, with a spectacular soundtrack to match. Vietnamese indie developer Skrollcat has accomplished something incredible here, even if the actual platforming is simplistic and short-lived.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
