What's on TV Monday: 'Roswell, New Mexico' on The CW; 'Titans' on TNT; 'Bachelor in Paradise'
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv .
SERIES
Messyness Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Tori Spelling, Adam Rippon and Teddy Ray. 7 and 7:30 p.m. MTV
American Ninja Warrior The semifinals conclude in Los Angeles. 8 p.m. NBC
Roswell, New Mexico Liz (Jeanine Mason) lies to Heath (guest star Steven Krueger) while Maria and Rosa (Heather Hemmens, Amber Midthunder) stand up to Jordan (guest star Michael Grant Terry). Lily Cowles, Nathan Dean, Michael Vlamis, Steven Krueger and Michael Trevino also star in this new episode of the drama. 8 p.m. The CW
Bachelor in Paradise David Spade guest hosts. 8 p.m. ABC
Hell's Kitchen The stakes are high during a steak-night dinner service. Gordon Ramsay hosts. 8 p.m. Fox
The Republic of Sarah Sarah and Paul (Stella Baker, guest star Xander Berkeley) are starting to make headway in their relationship when Ellen (Megan Follows) surprises everyone by returning earlier than expected. Also, Weston (guest star Daniel di Tomasso) turns to Sarah for help after catching a big break with his story and Danny (Luke Mitchell) accidentally makes things difficult for Corinne (Hope Lauren). Izabella Alvarez also stars. 9 p.m. The CW
HouseBroken Honey is excited to mentor the neighbor's new puppy. 9 p.m. Fox
Ben & Jerry's Clash of the Cones Host Molly Yeh challenges the ice cream masters to create a flavor inspired by the rapper Ludacris and his favorite desserts in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
Duncanville Annie is suspended from her job and bonds with a group of birds that ends up invading her home. 9:30 p.m. Fox
The Wall (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Ultimate Surfer Jesse Palmer hosts this new summer competition series bringing together rising surf stars to vie for the title of Ultimate Surfer at the World Surf League's state-of-the-art Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif. 10 p.m. ABC
Titans When the Messenger reveals that her birth mother is alive and held captive by the Organization in a psychiatric facility, Rachel (Teagan Croft) is determined to rescue her in this new episode. 10 p.m. TNT
The Best Thing I Ever Ate Anne Burrell enjoys prime rib in Chicago and Richard Blais tries ice cream made before his eyes. 10:30 p.m. Food Network
SPORTS
2021 Little League World Series 10 a.m. and noon ESPN; 2 and 4 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball Regional coverage, 4 and 7:30 p.m. MLB
NFL Preseason Football The Jacksonville Jaguars visit the New Orleans Saints, 5 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Miguel Cardona; musical duo Brothers Osborne. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
The View Travel expert Brian Kelly. 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kelly Clarkson; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; Bakar performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Alan Alda; Gabriel Iglesias. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jason Momoa; Lorde performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sean Penn; Jerome Flood II performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
1275 Days Filmmakers Carlye Rubin and Katie Green explore the complicated topic of juvenile incarceration in America in this 2019 documentary, which was filmed over four years after a 15-year-old boy is convicted of felony murder following a botched home invasion and sentenced to 55 years. 10 p.m. Sundance
Erin Brockovich (2000) 8:15 a.m. Showtime
Lars and the Real Girl (2007) 9:05 a.m. HBO
Love, Simon (2018) 9:30 a.m. FX
The Adventures of Tintin (2011) 9:35 a.m. Epix
Comrade X (1940) 9:45 a.m. TCM
Gone Girl (2014) 10 a.m. FXX
School Ties (1992) 10:30 a.m. Showtime
Trance (2013) 10:38 a.m. Cinemax
There's Something About Mary (1998) 10:52 a.m. and 7:57 p.m. Starz
Animal House (1978) 11 a.m. Sundance
Boiler Room (2000) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
American Gangster (2007) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
The Wedding Singer (1998) 2:35 p.m. Freeform
Amy (2015) 3:50 p.m. TMC
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 4 p.m. FX
Gladiator (2000) 4 p.m. TNT
Little Women (2019) 4:57 p.m. Encore
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 5 p.m. AMC
Before Midnight (2013) 5:10 p.m. Showtime
Blinded by the Light (2019) 6 p.m. REELZ
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 6 p.m. Sundance
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 6 p.m. TMC
Mildred Pierce (1945) 6:45 p.m. TCM
For Your Eyes Only (1981) 7 p.m. Ovation
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7 and 10 p.m. Paramount
Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 7:30 p.m. TNT
Fury (2014) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
The Breakfast Club (1985) 8 p.m. POP
Anatomy of a Murder (1959) 8:45 p.m. TCM
The Fifth Element (1997) 9 p.m. Syfy
The Nutty Professor (1996) 9:03 p.m. BET
The Spectacular Now (2013) 9:45 p.m. TMC
Rush Hour (1998) 10 p.m. TRU
True Grit (2010) 10:10 p.m. Cinemax
Climax (2018) 11 p.m. Showtime
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .
