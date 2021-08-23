Cancel
Essay | A Masochistic Education: Lana Del Rey, White Femininity and the American Dream by Christiana Spens

Cover picture for the articleWestern society has long persisted with its telling, and retelling, of the ‘fallen woman’ narrative. From Madame Bovary to Shamina Begum, this archetype presents a cautionary tale to keep ‘the fairer sex’ in line, whether in literature or the political stage. In music, too, there remains an obsession over these women and girls, and their inability to resist the temptations of men, leading to inevitably tragic ends. Lana Del Rey’s characters – for she has played many, over the years – are nearly always a version of this hopelessly romantic victim of an American Stockholm Syndrome. It’s never fully clear whether they have true agency – and freedom – or not; instead, there is a flirtation with the sense of being trapped, and of masochism. Whether playing Lolita or a desperate housewife, or a dealer’s girlfriend, or a groupie, Lana Del Rey is consistently in love with the baddest boyfriend of them all: America.

